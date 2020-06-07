Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Receives $46.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on LM. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,033 shares of company stock worth $64,751,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,676,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,927,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,248,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,470,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,040,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Legg Mason by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

