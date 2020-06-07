Level Up Coin (LUC) Trading 1,277.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded up 145.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Level Up Coin has traded 1,277.9% higher against the dollar. One Level Up Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and CoinBene. Level Up Coin has a total market cap of $97,290.91 and $101.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.05575030 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Level Up Coin Token Profile

Level Up Coin (LUC) is a token. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official message board is medium.com/play2live . Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here . Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io . The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level Up Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level Up Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

