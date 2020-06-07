LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.23 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23), Briefing.com reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LX opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura lowered their target price on LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.