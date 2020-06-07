LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHCG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.60.
LHC Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.17. The company had a trading volume of 290,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,861. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $170.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.39.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
