LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHCG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.60.

LHC Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.17. The company had a trading volume of 290,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,861. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $170.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.39.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

