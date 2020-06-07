LINA Achieves Market Cap of $5.34 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. LINA has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $69,541.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINA has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.05526876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,524,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

