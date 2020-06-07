LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86,645.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $86,645.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 35.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,034,826,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,732,788 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.