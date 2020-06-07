Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.08. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Livent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

