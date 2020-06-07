Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 248,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.12. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $56.93.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

