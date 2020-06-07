ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,078. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

