Maple Leaf Foods Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 46.77. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle purchased 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,602.63.

MFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

