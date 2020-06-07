MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

