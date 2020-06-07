Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Matador Resources stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 7,903,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,941. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 4.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Van H. Singleton II bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 457,832 shares of company stock worth $975,872 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

