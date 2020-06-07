Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $229,637.23 and $2,363.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.01987621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00178655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120365 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.