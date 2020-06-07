Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $261,684.99 and approximately $2,812.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00801033 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025473 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00165639 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003421 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

