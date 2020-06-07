Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report sales of $52.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $60.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $37.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $214.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.51 million, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $235.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of MBIN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 44,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $556.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $21.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 447,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.