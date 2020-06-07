Mercury (MER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,284.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $785,190.07 and $2,284.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.40 or 0.01997845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00179362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

