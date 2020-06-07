Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Micro Focus International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,652,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 250.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,007,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micro Focus International by 470.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 850.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 325,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,906. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.23.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

