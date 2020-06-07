Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

MSFT traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,893,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572,752. The firm has a market cap of $1,419.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

