Mindexcoin (MIC) Reaches Market Cap of $291,904.69

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $291,904.69 and $713.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.01989692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00178722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120430 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

