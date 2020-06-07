Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

MOGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mackie restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO remained flat at $$0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 209,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 290.39% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.