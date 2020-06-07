Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. UBS Group cut their price target on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. 5,230,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.72. Momo has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,752,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,378,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 417.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 850,092 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after acquiring an additional 594,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

