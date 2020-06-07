Monetha (MTH) Market Cap Reaches $3.02 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $151,557.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.05587499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00056333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.