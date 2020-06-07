Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) vs. Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Head to Head Survey

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prologis and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $3.33 billion 20.70 $1.57 billion $3.31 28.20 Monmouth R.E. Inv. $158.52 million 8.80 $29.80 million $0.85 16.76

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth R.E. Inv.. Monmouth R.E. Inv. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Prologis and Monmouth R.E. Inv., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 2 13 0 2.87 Monmouth R.E. Inv. 1 2 2 0 2.20

Prologis presently has a consensus price target of $94.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus price target of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monmouth R.E. Inv. is more favorable than Prologis.

Volatility and Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Prologis pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 48.50% 6.00% 3.96% Monmouth R.E. Inv. -20.80% -5.33% -1.80%

Summary

Prologis beats Monmouth R.E. Inv. on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, we own a portfolio of REIT securities.

