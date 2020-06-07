Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Carnival (NYSE:CUK)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CUK traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 4,868,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 806.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 533.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 59.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

