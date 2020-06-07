Morgan Stanley Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $108.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,283. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.