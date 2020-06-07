Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.46.

Several research firms recently commented on MYL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,859,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,117. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

