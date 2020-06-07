Narrative Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a market cap of $49,035.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.01986605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00178562 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00119849 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

