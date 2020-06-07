NavCoin Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $55,801.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000480 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,831,909 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

