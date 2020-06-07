NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Earns Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTES. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, New Street Research raised NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $20.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $425.37. 1,528,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,595. NetEase has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $427.33. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in NetEase by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in NetEase by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

