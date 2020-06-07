Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.95.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.60. 5,099,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,506. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

