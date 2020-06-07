Neumark Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $7,850.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neumark has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.76 or 0.05594423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00055742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 71,211,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,692,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

