Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $6.41 on Friday. Nicholas Financial has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.