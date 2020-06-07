NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $3.79 on Friday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.88.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). NL Industries had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

