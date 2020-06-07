Noir (NOR) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Noir has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $388,440.44 and $768.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.01986605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00178562 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00119849 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,340,942 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

