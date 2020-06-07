NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $522,321.49 and approximately $3,197.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001826 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 612,881,211 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

