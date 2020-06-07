Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCLH. Bank of America cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.28.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. 109,353,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,488,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 427.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.