Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Hits $64.44 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $612,159.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $24.59 or 0.00252300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.49 or 0.05596216 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,620,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

