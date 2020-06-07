NuShares Market Cap Tops $633,526.08 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $633,526.08 and approximately $67.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018330 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

