Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NVA traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.75. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The firm has a market cap of $173.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.30 million. Analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,000.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

