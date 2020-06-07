OKB Market Cap Reaches $324.28 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, OKB has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $324.28 million and $168.02 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00055448 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.49 or 0.05596216 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002029 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

