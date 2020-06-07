Omni Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $825,642.25 and $112.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00015051 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00480328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003191 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,962 coins and its circulating supply is 562,646 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

