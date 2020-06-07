OneLedger Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,610.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $144,610.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, BitForex and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.05575030 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,670,946 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

