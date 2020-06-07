Open Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $564,864.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

