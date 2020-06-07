Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 613,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

