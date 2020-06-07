Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $49.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of KIDS traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. 171,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,239. The company has a market capitalization of $859.90 million, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 1,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $45,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $87,346.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,318 shares of company stock worth $753,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

