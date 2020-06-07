Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Receives $83.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.07.

Several research analysts have commented on OSK shares. CSFB cut their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. 587,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

