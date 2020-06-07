Own (CHX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Own token can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.05575030 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

About Own

Own is a token. It launched on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official website is weown.com . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

