Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 961,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.