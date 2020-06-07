Pandacoin (PND) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

