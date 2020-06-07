Parachute Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,255.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Parachute has a total market cap of $121,775.34 and $10,255.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,882,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.